Laid off Charlotte teacher grieving father’s death finds new hope in NC lottery ticket

A Charlotte father struggling to rebuild his life after losing his job found badly-needed hope in the form of a prize-winning North Carolina lottery ticket.

Joe Camp cashed in his Gold Rush ticket just days before Christmas, N.C. Education Lottery officials said in a release.

“I was a teacher for 20 years, a preschool teacher, and I got laid off on September 6,” Camp said in the release.

“A month after that, my dad passed away. And it put me in a dark place,” he said. “But I have a lot of friends and family that just told me to keep sticking in there, keep believing in myself.”

Camp says he recently got a job at a car dealership auto sales center, which gave him the spare cash to buy $5 scratch-off tickets Nov. 17 at the Coulwood BP on northwest Charlotte’s Belhaven Boulevard.

“I bought two tickets. I didn’t win on the first one, so I tried the second and I scratched it off, and I fell to my knees at the gas pump,” he said in the release.

Camp won a top prize of $250,000, beating odds of 1 in 1.2 million.

He claimed his money Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. The cash came to $176,876 after federal and state taxes, officials said.

He says he intends to buy a home for himself and his daughter, then put the rest aside for her education.

“I want to have something for us. I never had anything, no one passed anything down, and that’s what I want to do,” he said in the release.

The $250,000 Gold Rush game, started in August, offers prizes from $5 up to seven top prizes of $250,000. Four of the top prizes have already been awarded, lottery officials say.

Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
