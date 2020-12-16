Airbnb suspends 21 Triangle listings for breaking company’s party rules during COVID

Airbnb has suspended 21 Triangle area listings for violating party guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In announcing the crackdown Wednesday, the company cited its global party policy enacted in August.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to reduce the number of parties and large gatherings that could spread the virus,” said Viviana Jordan, North Carolina public policy manager for Airbnb, in a news release.

The company said it received complaints about partying at the suspended locations, a minority of its hosts. It would not say where the suspended listings are located but said it notified the owners before Wednesday’s announcement.

The state has banned large gatherings for the past several months. Gov. Roy Cooper has limited indoor gatherings to 10 people since early November. Outdoor gatherings have been limited to 50 since early October.

Additional Airbnb restrictions

Earlier in December, Airbnb announced restrictions on New Year’s Eve reservations in an effort to prevent partying at host sites.

Guests must book at a two-night minimum if they do not have a history of positive reviews from hosts they have booked with in the past, according to Airbnb.

Airbnb will not cancel any reservations already made. Bookings made far in advance rarely result in unallowed parties, it said.

In July, Airbnb restricted anyone under age 25 with fewer than three positive reviews from reserving an entire house in the area in which they live.

Those that meet the positive review requirement and have no negative reviews can still reserve entire houses. Reservations outside of the guest’s living area will still be allowed regardless of review history.

Anyone under age 25 can book hotel rooms or private rooms regardless of reviews as well.

Airbnb said that people can report complaints of parties at Airbnb host sites to 1 (855) 635-7754.

Raleigh’s Airbnb history

Prior to a Raleigh City Council vote in March, short-term rentals like those through Airbnb had stringent restrictions. People could not rent out their entire house on a short-term basis, and owners renting even a room in their home had to stay at the house when a guest was there.

A new council majority voted to replace those rules in March allowing backyard cottages and other accessory dwelling units to be used as short-term rentals. The new rules would mean owners of short-term rentals no longer have to notify their neighbors when seeking a permit from the city.

The only no vote was from Council member David Cox, who had concerns that short-term rentals could exacerbate the city’s affordable housing shortage.

A public hearing for the new rules will likely be sometime early next year.