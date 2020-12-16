Here are the North Carolina nonprofits and HBCUs getting millions from MacKenzie Scott

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated to several nonprofits and historically Black colleges in North Carolina.

Millions of dollars have gone to Elizabeth City State University, N.C. A&T State University and Winston-Salem State University, the schools announced Tuesday.

The gifts are part of Scott’s efforts to give away more than $4.1 billion in the past four months, which have been marked with hardships for many families, she wrote Tuesday on the website Medium. Other North Carolina recipients listed in her post:

Food Bank of Eastern & Central North Carolina

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont

MANNA Food Bank

Meals on Wheels Durham

Self-Help Ventures Fund

United Way of Greater Greensboro

United Way of the Greater Triangle

YMCA of Greater Charlotte

YMCA of High Point

“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” Scott wrote in her post. “Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, said she donated to 384 organizations after a team identified areas where she would be able to make the greatest impact.

In North Carolina, the donations were welcome news to the HBCUs she selected.

At Winston-Salem State, officials say Scott’s $30 million donation was the largest one person had ever given.

“This gift will immediately change lives,” Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson said in a news release. “Words cannot express our most sincere appreciation to Ms. Scott for choosing to invest in our university. This gift will allow us to nationally highlight our impact in the community, put our students at the forefront of academic success and leverage a whole new standard of philanthropic giving.”

Elizabeth City State and N.C. A&T State universities — which received $15 million and $45 million, respectively — also shared their gratitude for Scott in news releases.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The news comes as famous graduates recently have helped to put historically Black colleges and universities in the national spotlight. Earlier this year, billionaire Michael Bloomberg made a pledge to donate $100 million to medical programs at four HBCUs, McClatchy News reported.

There are 101 HBCUs nationwide, and some of the schools this fall expected enrollment drops due to the coronavirus pandemic. While tuition at public HBCUs is below average, lower endowments and COVID-19 have threatened schools’ survival, The News & Observer reported in August.