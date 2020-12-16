North Carolina is home to one of the happiest cities in the US, report says

One of the happiest cities in the nation is in North Carolina, a new report finds.

Raleigh landed the No. 3 spot on a list of cities with the best environments that contribute to well-being, according to results published Friday from Men’s Health.

To come up with rankings, the magazine says it examined data for 100 of the most populous U.S. cities. Through a study of data from the federal government and other sources, analysts determined the places were residents are the most satisfied.

Raleigh scored a top spot on the list after receiving high marks for mental health. The category measures “mental-health status” as well as depression and suicide rates, according to the findings.

The magazine says Raleigh may have fared well in that category ”due to a statewide Adult Mental Health Services commitment, which includes ‘assertive community treatment.’”

In its study, Men’s Health says it also weighed each city’s community engagement, housing access and other factors that contribute to physical, environmental and financial health.

It’s not the first time Raleigh has gotten national recognition as being a top place to live.

In February, the city made it onto a list of the most desirable places for people who plan to move, McClatchy News reported. In its analysis, the housing website Curbed highlighted the area’s jobs, universities and downtown growth as reasons for its desirability.

And in August, Raleigh was named among the nation’s best places to retire, McClatchy News reported. Forbes in its nationwide report said Raleigh’s agreeable climate, economy and portion of doctors all helped give it a boost.

How did other North Carolina cities rank in the latest report?

Men’s Health lists Durham at No. 12, Greensboro at No. 30, Charlotte at No. 33 and Winston-Salem at No. 46.

Overall, results show the most happy place was Lincoln, Nebraska. Rounding out the top five were Madison, Wisconsin at No. 2; Portland, Maine at No. 4; and Billings, Montana at No. 5.

Men’s Health named Detroit as the lowest-ranking city.