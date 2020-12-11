Family finds 2-year-old lying beside road after hit-and-run, North Carolina police say

A 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Western North Carolina, officials say.

Family members found the toddler on the roadside in Wilkes County, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The child, identified as Atticus A. Stamey, had wandered from his home, troopers said in an email to McClatchy News.

Officials say they responded to the fatal crash Thursday night on Traphill Road, which is east of the mountain town of Boone. Troopers believe the driver of an unknown vehicle hit the child before leaving the area.

Relatives brought the injured 2-year-old to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department for aid, WFMY reported. He was later pronounced dead at the Wilkes Medical Center, according to WXII.

Officials say the investigation into the crash continues, and anyone with information is asked to dial *47 to reach state troopers.

