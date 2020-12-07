With COVID cases soaring and NC’s Phase 3 set to end, could that mean new restrictions?

Climbing coronavirus case counts in North Carolina earned a warning from Gov. Roy Cooper over the weekend that further restrictions could be put in place.

On Tuesday afternoon at 3, Cooper will hold a regular COVID briefing, and some restaurant owners are bracing for possible restrictions. Phase 3, which reopened bars for outdoor service and kept restaurants running at 50% capacity, is set to expire on Friday.

Restaurant limitations have largely held steady since dining rooms were reopened in May at 50%. Since then, bars have also reopened for outdoor service at 30% and alcohol sales for all bars and restaurants was capped at 11 p.m.

Still, COVID case numbers continue to increase statewide. On Saturday, Cooper and Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen issued stern reminders on Twitter for state residents to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Though Lynn Minges, North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association director, said she is not anticipating increased restrictions for restaurants, she said the state’s rising case counts are alarming. A second shutdown of dining rooms, as some other states have done in recent weeks, would further damage a struggling industry, Minges said.

“I’m optimistic and I’m not aware of any discussion of new restaurant restrictions,” Minges said. “I’m encouraged that there’s been no linkage between rising case and dining in restaurants. We believe it’s been demonstrated that dining in restaurants is safe as long as people are following established protocols.”

COVID-19 cases soaring

It’s been nine months since restaurants were first closed and forced to turn largely to takeout service. But the COVID pandemic is reaching new heights nationally and in North Carolina. On Monday, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,240 COVID patients were hospitalized in North Carolina and that the 7-day average for new daily cases was nearly 5,000.

Minges said the hospitality industry has largely borne the economic brunt of the pandemic, with many restaurants closing for good as diners stay home.

“There’s no question, restaurants and hotels have been devastated by this pandemic,” Minges said. “Some have fared better than others by altering their business models. Many were particularly high leveraged going into this and quite a few will not make it. The impact of further restrictions would be even more devastating.”

Raleigh steakhouse The Angus Barn is known for lavish holiday decorations inside and out this time of year. Reservations around Christmastime are one of the toughest tickets in town, often booked a year in advance as countless diners make annual pilgrimages to the restaurant for a meal among the lights and garland.

Christmas will be different this year, owner Van Eure said, with those decorations expected to remain in place for weeks and many more outdoor lights added.

“We’re keeping the Christmas decorations up until every person who wants to see them, has seen them,” Eure said. “It doesn’t matter how long that is. We made a promise to the public, we wanted to create that joy in these sad times.”

Eure said it may be the easiest year ever to get a holiday table at the Angus Barn, as cancellations have been more common. The restaurant, like many others, is also putting together take-home packages for Christmas.

The potential for increased restrictions could fall in the middle of the Angus Barn’s busiest month. Eure believes the restaurant is able to maintain a safe environment without new guidelines.

“We are never going to be surprised by what happens; we know it’s a possibility,” Eure said. “I personally think it would be a disaster for the industry to be shut down. The damage it would do from an unemployment standpoint, many employees are working paycheck to paycheck. They count on this season, the busiest of the year, for paying their bills. It would be devastating to them.”

While the Angus Barn has had decades to build its following, some restaurants were launched just as the pandemic began.

‘It’s been scary’

The Hillsborough restaurant Nomad, from the owners of downtown Durham’s Viceroy, had its final inspections set for the middle of March. An extensive renovation of the Osbunn Theatre had taken months to complete, then took many more months for the public to see.

“It’s been scary; we’ve had to get super creative,” said Nomad and Viceroy co-owner BJ Patel. “COVID has been a game changer. This is not the same industry it was before.”

Patel said Nomad had been planned as a “global tapas” restaurant, where tables would share small plates often mixing cuisines from around the world. With COVID, he said the menu has added larger dishes, focusing on rice bowls, ranging from chicken tikka masala to Nashville hot chicken.

Nomad was starting to get its footing in October, Patel said, as case counts started to rise. Now he’s anticipating new restrictions.

“I’ve got a feeling (we’ll see increased restrictions), we’ve been watching states all around us and what they’re doing,” Patel said. “To anticipate that, we’re getting more takeout friendly, signing up for third party situations. They take a large cut, but it’s about survival.”

In anticipating potential restrictions, Patel said he’s also supportive of them.

“It would help the situation,” Patel said. “I love the business, it’s just a tough time right now.”

Bars in North Carolina have only been open two months and only with limited outdoor seating. Raleigh bar owner Zack Medford organized the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association and lobbied for months to reopen bars alongside restaurants.

Medford said he hopes there won’t be a further shutdown, arguing that the restrictions are unable to keep people from socializing.

“If there’s another shutdown of any kind, I doubt many bars will survive,” Medford said in a text message. “Restaurants aren’t any busier than they were months ago. Bars are barely alive because they’re forced to only operate outside. Yet every day we are setting records.

“Numbers are soaring because the problem isn’t bars or restaurants, the problem is people are always going to get together one way or another.”