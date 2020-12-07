Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

Rescuers search for kayaker missing after fishing on the Outer Banks, officials say

A man who went fishing in his kayak on the Outer Banks of North Carolina over the weekend hasn’t returned, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The kayaker — who has not been identified by law enforcement — was fishing near the Old Manns Harbor Bridge in Dare County around 7 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Johnathan C. Beardsley with N.C. Wildlife told McClatchy News in an email.

The man’s wife called 911 on Sunday when he didn’t come home. She said his car was still parked at the access area near the bridge.

N.C. Wildlife, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard started searching the area Sunday night. Search efforts resumed Monday morning with the help of the N.C. Marine Patrol.

Beardsley said the man “is not known to have a life jacket on board his kayak or person at any point.”

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He is believed to be in a yellow paddle kayak and was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, gray jacket, black sweatpants and gray Crocs, according to wildlife officials.

Anyone with information on the missing kayaker is asked to call the Dare County Communications or the N.C. Wildlife Communications at 800-662-7137.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler is a reporter at The Charlotte Observer covering breaking and real-time news across North and South Carolina. She has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and previously worked as a legal reporter in New York City before joining the Observer in 2019.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

North Carolina

Cargo ship rescues sailors off North Carolina’s coast

December 07, 2020 9:43 AM

North Carolina

2-year-old child dies after being struck by parent’s car

December 07, 2020 8:50 AM

North Carolina

Charity helping NC nonprofits celebrates 40th anniversary

December 07, 2020 12:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service