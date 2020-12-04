Wake schools will stop using the term ‘grandfathering’ because it has ‘racist origins’

The Wake County school system will stop using the word “grandfathering” because of the term’s “racist origins” in preventing Black people from voting after the Civil War.

A Wake County parent challenged the school district this week for continuing to use “grandfathering” to describe how some students can stay at their current school if their neighborhood is reassigned to a different school. North Carolina’s largest school district responded with a tweet promising to stop using the term — next year.

Thank you for your message. We are aware of the racist origins of the term grandfathering, and our intent is to discontinue use of this term starting next year. We are using it this year to avoid any confusion, as unfortunately we have been using this term for quite some time. — Wake County Public School System (@WCPSS) December 2, 2020

“Thank you for your message,” Wake tweeted Wednesday. “We are aware of the racist origins of the term grandfathering, and our intent is to discontinue use of this term starting next year.

“We are using it this year to avoid any confusion, as unfortunately we have been using this term for quite some time.”

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Grandfathering comes from the “grandfather clauses” used following the Civil War to keep Blacks from voting.

Name changes come amid protests

The debate over the historical origin of words like grandfathering comes amid this year’s nationwide Black Lives Matter protests over issues including police brutality and Confederate monuments.

In June, a wine-tasting organization said it would stop using the word “master” to refer to its high-ranking experts, The New York Times reported.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

In August, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation abolishing the county-level title of “freeholder,” which sponsors say alludes to a time when Black people and women were excluded from government, the Associated Press reported. Counties will use the word commissioner instead.

Also in August, the Massachusetts Appeals Court made international headlines when it said it would stop using the word “grandfathering.” The court cited how, after the Civil War, Southern states created grandfather clauses to exempt white voters from new requirements designed to disenfranchise Black voters.

Wake told to ‘do better’

In this environment, Wake County began notifying families this month that they can “grandfather” their children if they don’t want to be reassigned to a different high school next year. Wake is moving some students as part of a plan to fill the new Willow Spring High School. The filing period runs until Dec. 11.

“PLEASE do not use racist language and DROP the term “Grandfathering clause” for new high schools,” Lucy Hughes tweeted at Wake on Wednesday. “The term has roots in suppressing black voters. Language matters! DO BETTER! Our students are watching. FIX IT.”

Lisa Luten, a district spokeswoman, said that Wake will drop the use of the word “grandfathering” because it’s not inclusive.

“We aim to use inclusive language in our communications,” Luten said in an email to the News & Observer. “This word is not inclusive. It’s really that simple.”

Wake has moved to be more inclusive in recent years, such as recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day and moving to expand anti-discrimination protection for transgender students and school employees.

The school board also voted in June to remove Josephus Daniels’ name from a middle school in Raleigh. Board members cited how Daniels, a former News & Observer publisher, was a white supremacist and that the new name of Oberlin Middle School honors a community founded by formerly enslaved Black people.

Hughes, a Fuquay-Varina parent of two Wake students, said in a message to the News & Observer that she’s glad that Wake is acknowledging the problem with using grandfathering. But she said Wake should make the change immediately. She said people will understand if a different term is used this year.

“But saying ‘it may confuse people, so we must wait!’ is not the right excuse,” Hughes said. “If you are a system who wants to portray itself as anti-racist. Here is an opportunity to act, and they should be courageous and do it.”