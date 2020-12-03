Lowe’s expands equipment rental program to more Charlotte area stores

Lowe’s Home Improvement is expanding its tool rentals department to more Charlotte-area stores.

The Mooresville-based company launched Lowe’s Tool Rental in August at Charlotte’s South End store on Iverson Way, offering professional-grade tools and equipment for pro and do-it-yourself customers.

Now the company is expanding the program to four more area stores, company spokesman Sebastian Hale said Thursday.

The Rock Hill store on Springdale Road opened its tool rental space Thursday.

Three other rental sites will soon follow by early next year in Fort Mill, S.C., on Highway 160 West, in Gastonia on East Franklin Boulevard and in Concord on Concord Mills Boulevard.

The equipment rental includes commercial-grade equipment from brands like Husqvarna, Bosch and Metabo HPT. Reservations check-in and check-out can be made online or at an in-store kiosk.

The royghly 4,000-square-foot rental departments include newly constructed spaces expanding the Lowe’s store or separate buildings on store property.

The departments also include a mechanics shop, onsite cleaning and product demonstration areas. Protective equipment and commercial-grade cleaning solutions also are available for purchase.

Other changes at Lowe’s

The company also launched its touchless pickup lockers in Charlotte this summer and plans to add those lockers to more than 1,700 stores in the U.S. by the end of March.

Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison told the Observer last month that Charlotte customers will continue to test company initiatives, with more plans expected to be announced Dec. 9.

As of Oct. 30, Lowe’s operated 1,969 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S. and Canada, representing 208 million square feet of retail space.