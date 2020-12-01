Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

Teacher dies after contracting COVID-19, North Carolina district says

A North Carolina teacher died after contracting the coronavirus, officials say.

The Cumberland County Schools teacher was working remotely and didn’t expose other workers to the virus, the district said Tuesday in a statement to McClatchy News.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, loved ones and school community,” Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. said in the statement.

The district, which is based in Fayetteville, says it can’t provide other details at this time because of confidentiality rules.

This is a developing story.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

News

Aid will help seniors, those with disabilities to heat homes

December 01, 2020 10:33 AM

North Carolina

Deputies: Woman shot man, robbed store in N.C. crime spree

December 01, 2020 7:56 AM

North Carolina

Criminal record, sentence changes among new N. Carolina laws

December 01, 2020 1:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service