23-year-old college senior dies from COVID-19 complications in North Carolina

A 23-year-old senior at Livingstone College in North Carolina died Thursday morning of complications attributed to COVID-19, according to the school.

Jamesha Waddell was diagnosed with the coronavirus two months ago, the historically black college in Rowan County said in a news release. She had left the campus Sept. 19 and was self-isolating at home.

Livingstone College President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins Sr. says 23-year-old Jamesha Waddell, a senior, died Thursday morning. Livingstone College photo

“Jamesha’s condition worsened and she required hospitalization and intensive care. This morning, her spirit transitioned due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus,” the school said in its announcement Thursday. “We are in communication with the family and will keep you posted as information becomes available.”

Waddell’s attended high school in Columbus County and was currently living in Charlotte. She was attending the college with aspirations of being a homicide detective, according to her Facebook page.

Livingstone College has a student population of about 1,200 at its campus in Salisbury, about 50 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Nearly 5,000 people have died in North Carolina from COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began in the state in March. More than 325,000 cases have been reported, and about 1,500 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday, according to health officials.

Livingston College is offering grief counseling for students, who will be leaving the campus next week for winter break, officials said.

“We strongly urge everyone to remain vigilant in mitigating the spread of this virus by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands frequently,” the school said. “May God give us all strength and courage during this difficult time.”