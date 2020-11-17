Bullets fly into sheriff’s office as man outside is targeted in shooting, NC cops say

A brazen shooting outside a North Carolina sheriff’s office and county courthouse left one dead and put police on high alert after stray rounds came flying into their office without warning.

Several people exchanged fire outside the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and county courthouse on Monday, sending bullets through windows, and into offices, with one punching right through an employee’s computer monitor, according to a release from Sheriff Danny Rogers.

“That Sheriff’s employee was, thankfully, attending to other duties and not at his desk at the time,” the release said.

The courthouse was also hit by gunfire, the News & Record reported.

At least one person, 20-year-old Avion McLean, died in the chaos, WXII reported, and two others were injured.

“This is absolutely insane and I am very concerned about it,” Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said, the News & Record reported. “To have a shooting in broad daylight like this in the middle of downtown — a heavily populated area, people going to court, people going to work, people just trying to live.”

Authorities believe the sheriff’s office in Greensboro was not the target of the shooting but was caught in the crossfire.

The intended victim was standing near the sheriff’s office when gunfire rang out, the sheriff’s release said. The man was hit and ran to the sheriff’s office for safety.

“He was pulled inside the building to safety by sheriff’s deputies who provided immediate protection and care for him until EMS could arrive,” the release said.

Deputies at the courthouse across the street also quickly responded to the shots.

At least four stray bullets missed the victim and hit the sheriff’s office, the release said. One struck the exterior wall, but three made it inside.

“Fortunately, the three bullets that entered these offices did not injure any of our personnel,” the sheriff said.

The Greensboro Police Department is handling the investigation, as the shooting took place within city limits.