Who is Dana Remus? Senior counsel to President-elect Biden has a North Carolina tie

Dana Remus, a former professor at the University of North Carolina’s School of Law, was tapped for a senior staff role in the White House when President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

She will serve as Counsel to the President, Biden’s transition team announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the president-elect and his team have been assembling White House staff and moving forward with the transfer of power process as Biden prepares to take office on Jan. 20, 2021. The team announced several senior staff roles Tuesday, including U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond who will serve as a senior adviser and director of public engagement.

Biden is expected to announce his picks for additional White House staff roles and cabinet positions in the coming weeks.

Who is Dana Remus?

She “specialized in legal and judicial ethics and the regulation of the legal profession,” as a professor at UNC, the transition team says.

Remus served as the Biden-Harris campaign’s general counsel.

Prior to that, she worked in former President Barack Obama’s administration, where she was deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel for ethics.

Remus was also general counsel for the Obama Foundation and for former first lady Michelle Obama’s personal office, according to the transition team.

President Obama officiated her and her husband’s wedding in 2018, McClatchy previously reported.

Before serving in Obama’s administration, she clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito, the transition team says.

She was born in New Hampshire and graduated from Harvard College and Yale Law School.

