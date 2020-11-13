North Carolina may be headed for recounts, but not in presidential race

North Carolina could be headed toward recounts in two key races where candidates held narrow margins over their opponents.

Since Nov. 3, the races between Cheri Beasley and Paul Newby for Supreme Court chief justice and Josh Stein and Jim O’Neill for attorney general have been too close to declare a winner.

State law allows a candidate to request a recount in statewide races if they are trailing their opponent by less than 0.5% or 10,000 votes, whichever is less. The candidate must request the recount by Nov. 17, the second business day after the counties certify their election results, which was mostly taking place Friday.

O’Neill and Beasley were both trailing their opponents well within those margins.

Four other races remained undecided, all for the state legislature.

The Associated Press and other news outlets called North Carolina for President Donald Trump on Friday. As of midday Friday Trump remained ahead of his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, with around 73,000 votes.

North Carolina’s pick for president no longer matters nationwide after Biden collected enough Electoral College votes Saturday to secure the president-elect title.

Chief justice, AG

Judicial races tend to get little attention during elections, but Beasley and Newby turned that around Thursday night.

Newby, a Republican Supreme Court justice, had led Beasley, the Democratic incumbent chief justice, since Nov. 3 by narrow margins. On Thursday night, Beasley moved ahead of Newby.

They traded leads several more times Friday, and at 4:40 p.m. Newby led by 350 votes. The margin was expected to continue shifting throughout the afternoon.

In the attorney general’s race, incumbent Stein maintained his lead since Nov. 3. At 2:45 p.m. Friday, Stein had around 14,000 votes more than his opponent, Forsyth County District Attorney O’Neill.

Republicans have already said they’re looking into calling for a recount in both races.

If a recount determines a new winner, the original winner can request a second recount election.

Legislative races

New Hanover, Pitt, Cumberland and Alamance counties were waiting to learn who would serve them in the state legislature.

On Friday morning, Sen. Harper Peterson thanked New Hanover County residents for allowing him to serve the past two years.

Former Sen. Michael Lee led Peterson Friday afternoon by 1,268 votes. Lee held 50.5% of the votes.

Three other races had not been called.

Republican Rep. Perrin Jones, who represents Pitt County, was also at risk of losing his seat to Brian Farkas. Farkas, a Democrat, secured 51.1%. Farkas was leading by 814 votes.

Rep. John Szoka was holding on to his seat with 50.88% of the vote in a race with Frances Vinell Jackson. Szoka represents Cumberland County.

Frances Vinell Jackson. Szoka represents Cumberland County. Rep. Stephen Ross, who represents Alamance County, was battling Ricky Hurtado to retain his seat. Hurtado, a Democrat, was leading Ross with 50.6% of the votes.

Some races called

At the beginning of the week there had been 10 races not yet decided.

Since then, Auditor Beth Wood learned she would retain her seat.

State Rep. Josh Dobson will become the next labor commissioner following the retirement of the “elevator queen” Cherie Berry, who posted her photo on every elevator in the state after stepping into the role in 2001.

On Thursday night, Court of Appeals Judge Lucy Inman conceded to Phil Berger Jr., another appeals court judge and the son of the state’s Senate leader. He will become a justice on the Supreme Court bench.