NC reports 2nd highest COVID-19 hospitalizations of pandemic
North Carolina reported 1,230 statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second highest total since the pandemic began.
July 29 had the highest, single-day hospitalization count, 1,236, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
For Tuesday’s total, 96% of hospitals across North Carolina reported their hospitalizations.
The state reported 2,582 newly confirmed cases, the 10th highest daily increase since the pandemic began in March. That brought the seven-day average increase to a record 2,438. The previous record was set Monday.
Out of the nearly 30,000 tests statewide reported on Tuesday, 7.5% returned positive, the highest since Oct. 25.
The seven-day average for the percentage of tests returned positive was 6.7% on Saturday, the latest day for available data from DHHS. State health officials have said that they want that number at or below 5%.
There have now been 297,442 confirmed coronavirus cases in the the state.
As of Tuesday, 4,660 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19, an increase of 45 from Monday.
This story will be updated shortly. Please return for a fuller report.
