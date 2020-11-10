NC reports 2nd highest COVID-19 hospitalizations of pandemic

North Carolina reported 1,230 statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second highest total since the pandemic began.

July 29 had the highest, single-day hospitalization count, 1,236, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

For Tuesday’s total, 96% of hospitals across North Carolina reported their hospitalizations.

The state reported 2,582 newly confirmed cases, the 10th highest daily increase since the pandemic began in March. That brought the seven-day average increase to a record 2,438. The previous record was set Monday.

Out of the nearly 30,000 tests statewide reported on Tuesday, 7.5% returned positive, the highest since Oct. 25.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The seven-day average for the percentage of tests returned positive was 6.7% on Saturday, the latest day for available data from DHHS. State health officials have said that they want that number at or below 5%.

There have now been 297,442 confirmed coronavirus cases in the the state.

As of Tuesday, 4,660 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19, an increase of 45 from Monday.

This story will be updated shortly. Please return for a fuller report.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER