Rocks tumble across popular section of Blue Ridge Parkway, blocking both lanes in NC

Tourists seeking to enjoy fall colors on the Blue Ridge Parkway will hit multiple roadblocks in North Carolina due to a rock slide and fallen trees caused by Tropical Storm Zeta.

More than 20 miles of the parkway were closed north of Asheville Monday morning between Mount Mitchell north to Buck Creek Gap Overlook, according to a real-time map of closures from the National Park Service.

Officials have not said when the road will reopen.

The rock slide, near Mount Mitchell, is a result of Tropical Storm Zeta, which blew through the state on Thursday with heavy rain and wind gusts that exceeded 60 mph.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A photo posted on Blue Ridge Parkway’s Facebook page Saturday shows slabs of rock that had slid down a steep hillside.

It was one of two landslides reported in North Carolina after the storm. The other, in McDowell County, blocked U.S. 226. The blocked section of highway reopened Saturday, county officials said.

Park rangers started finding debris on the Blue Ridge Parkway late last week, mostly in the form of fallen trees.

Hurricane Zeta was a Gulf Coast storm that was forecast to bring tropical storm force winds to the Carolinas. The National Park Service took precautions that included closing a half dozen sites in high altitude areas. Mount Mitchell, in a state park just off the parkway, is the “highest point east of the Mississippi at 6,684 feet.”

Campgrounds on the parkway closed Saturday, but the road stays open year round and typically hosts thousands of travelers this time of year who want to see the vibrant colors of fall leaves.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The parkway saw nearly 15 million visitors in 2019 and is among the 10 most visited National Park sites in the nation.