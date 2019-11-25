Yes, turkeys can fly. A photo taken by camera trap in North Carolina woods proves it

The N.C. Candid Critters camera trap program says it captured this photo of a turkey flying in Orange County this year. N.C. Candid Critters photo

A rare photo of an airborne wild turkey was captured by North Carolina’s camera trap program, proving that the famously awkward birds can fly when they’re in the mood.

The photo was taken earlier this year in central North Carolina’s Orange County, according to Candid Critters. The exact location of the wooded area was not released.

Folklore maintains turkeys can’t fly because they’re so big (20 pounds with a nearly 5-foot wing span), they run fast (up to 25 mph) and they nest on the ground.

But experts say they can and do fly, just not for long distances (about a quarter of a mile) and they usually stay close to the ground, according to LifeofHeritage.com.

“Wild turkeys feed on the ground, which may have something to do with the myth that they can’t fly. The have to fly, however, because they roost in trees at night. Some accounts say they can soar up to 55 mph for short bursts,” LiveScience.com reports.

A few commenters on the Candid Critters Facebook page said they had seen wild turkeys fly and it was disconcerting. They’re big and noisy when airborne, some said.

“Scared me when six jumped up and flew away,” one person wrote.

“You haven’t lived until you are riding a horse down a wooded trail and an entire flock flies up into the trees,” posted Cathy Weaver. “Luckily, I was riding the right horse and rather than spin and bolt, she just jumped in place, both of our hearts pounding.”

It’s estimated there were more than 265,000 wild turkeys in North Carolina as of 2015, a rebound from from 2,000 in 1970, according to the state Wildlife Resources Commission.