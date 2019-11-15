Charlotte police officer fatally shoots suspect near Epicentre in uptown. One wounded

A suspect was fatally shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer before dawn Friday near the Epicentre entertainment complex in uptown.

CMPD tweeted at 4:55 a.m. that two people were injured, one fatally during an incident at South College and East Trade Streets. The suspect who was killed has not been identified.

The wounded suspect, who also remains unidentified, is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, officials said in a tweet.

Details of what prompted the shooting have not been released.

Roads in the immediate area were blocked off for the investigation, and police have not said when they will be reopened.

“The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a CMPD officer-involved shooting incident which occurred this morning in the area of S. College and E. Trade Streets,” said a tweet. “Two subjects were injured during the incident, one fatally.”

WSOC reported early Friday that the incident occurred around 2 a.m. when two people came out of the Epicentre and started shooting at each other.

The fatal shooting occurred when police tried to intervene, the station said.

