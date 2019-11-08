Minivan left parked in middle of I-77 traffic was a trap set by robber, NC cops say

Would you stop on Interstate 77 if a minivan was stopped in traffic? One robber used it as a way to steal a car, deputies say. mhames@charlotteobserver.com

A North Carolina man is accused of leaving a minivan parked in traffic on one of the state’s busiest interstates as a means of entrapping a victim, and the plan worked, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Landis Darnell Glaspy, 48, snatched a woman out of the first vehicle that stopped on Monday and then drove off in her car, according to a press release. It happened on Interstate 77, about 65 miles north of Charlotte, officials said.

Glaspy, who lives in Mooresville, was arrested at 6 a.m. Tuesday in nearby Lincoln County, where he was found sitting in the stolen 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, the press release said.

“According to the robbery victim, she had been traveling south on Interstate 77 when she came upon the minivan in the middle of the travel lane. She immediately applied her brakes to avoid hitting the van,” the release said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Once she came to a complete stop, the suspect was standing near her vehicle. She described him having a long metal pipe in his hands. The victim stated the suspect opened her car door, grabbed her, and threw her to the ground in the median, and drove off in her vehicle,” officials said in the release.

The name of the victim was not released and officials did not report she suffered any injuries.

Glaspy is alleged to have concocted the plan while fleeing from “multiple hit and run accidents” Monday on N.C. 901 near Interstate 77, including one crash that left a child entrapped, Iredell Sheriff’s Office officials said.

“Several witnesses” and other evidence led investigators to suspect Glaspy was responsible for the hit-and-run crashes and the theft of the woman’s vehicle on Interstate 77, a release said.

Glaspy is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault on a female, a release said. Bond was set at $150,000, and additional charges are pending, a release said.