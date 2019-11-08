4-year-old in crosswalk gets hit by North Carolina police car, cops say

A police officer driving to a call hit a 4-year-old with her patrol car, North Carolina officials say.

It happened while the child was in a crosswalk on Thursday night, Statesville police told WSOC and other media outlets.

An officer with the department was turning a corner when she got into the crash roughly 40 miles north of Charlotte, WCNC reports.

The child wasn’t seriously hurt, according to the station.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The officer has been placed on “administrative duty with pay” while N.C. State Highway Patrol investigates the incident, the Statesville Record & Landmark reports.

The cop was responding to a “suspicious activity” complaint, according to the newspaper.

Statesville police on Friday didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional comment about the officer’s employment.