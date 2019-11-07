Live updates from Elizabeth Warren’s speech in Raleigh

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to speak at Raleigh’s Broughton High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday. We’ll be posting updates from the event. You can find more coverage here.

5:30 p.m.: Front row seat

East Carolina University students Chloe Thompson and Alexa Pantazonis came to see Warren from Greenville. They waited in line for about an hour before getting a front row seat in the Broughton gym.

“I’m an independent so I’m here to learn more about her,” Thompson said.

For Pantazonis, Warren is her top choice for the Democratic nominee because of Warren’s policy positions on issues including reproductive health, climate change and equal rights. Thompson said she likes that Warren wants to work on the high maternal mortality rates of African American women, as well as women’s health.

Thompson said she’s not a fan of Joe Biden, who along with Warren is leading many of the polls in the race for the Democratic nomination. She cited Biden’s role in passing a crime bill in the 1990s which she said furthered mass incarceration. Pantazonis said that during the Democratic debates, Biden talked too much about being former President Barack Obama’s vice president instead of what he would do.

5:10 p.m.: Student debt, child care

Caitlin Emmons drove from Jacksonville to attend the Warren event with Izzie Atchley-Martin, her 4-year-old daughter. Atchley-Martin held a sign that said, “Preschoolers for Warren” on one side and “Because that’s what girls do” on the other

Emmons outlined several reasons for her support of Warren, including her stances on child care and student debt.

The family, Emmons said, is a military family and continues to work in public-sector jobs in part because if they made more money it would trigger higher student debt payments. After graduating from a public college and law school, Emmons said, her total student debt was about $270,000.

”I want them to not ever have to worry about this,” Emmons said about her children and student debt.

Warren has a plan that would forgive at least some of the debt of about 45 million Americans, with about three-quarters of those people seeing their balances cleared.

While Emmons and her family will move to California three days before North Carolina’s primary, she said she wanted her daughter to see Warren in person. Speaking of Izzie and referencing Hillary Clinton’s 2016 candidacy, Emmons said, “She’s only ever known a world where women run for president.”

Emmons expressed skepticism that Warren would be able to gain substantial support in deep-red areas like her Onslow County home. But, Emmons added, she believes having detailed plans could sway some otherwise-hesitant voters. “When you can sit down and explain to someone, ‘This is how we’re going to fund something,’ it becomes less of a pipe dream,” Emmons said.



4:40 p.m.: LGBT rights

Em Seyb of Durham said they are supporting Elizabeth Warren because of the Massachusetts senator’s stance on inclusivity.

”It’s really easy to say that you have a plan for stuff without any actionable items and say you’re for people without sitting down and talking to them,” said Seyb, adding that Warren listens to the people she claims to support. Warren’s plans include one addressing LGBTQ rights, in which the candidate lays out a series of steps including expanding non-discrimination protections and increasing enforcement and investigations into anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

Seyb also said they support Warren because of her compassion toward other people. ”She gets stuff done, but she’s also a compassionate human being,” Seyb said.

Doors have opened and people are filing into the Broughton gymnasium.

4:30 p.m.: Lining up for rally

Hundreds of people lined up outside Broughton High School outside downtown Raleigh on a sunny late afternoon to see U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Broughton football players walked by in practice gear as people waited in line for the campaign rally. Buttons and T-shirts were being sold with slogans like “Persist,” “We are the resistance” and “Dream big. Fight hard. Elizabeth Warren President 2020.”

Buttons are sold outside an Elizabeth Warren campaign rally at Broughton High School in Raleigh on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Kori Hennessey and Jordan Manus, both from Apex, were among those waiting. “I love Elizabeth Warren. I believe it is time for a female to run our country and she’s the person,” Manus said.

Hennessey likes Warren’s policy plans, in particular her LGBTQ plan, which they described as reversing what Trump is doing.

Hennessey likes Warren as a candidate because “just in general it’s nice to see a candidate is there to support queer individuals like us.”

Manus said he likes Bernie Sanders “but his plans are not sustainable. He’s too socialist for this country.” Manus described himself as socialist but prefers Warren because she’s “a perfect mix for this country, of capitalist and socialist, and actually has a chance of passing (legislation).”

Kori Hennessey, left, and Jordan Manus, both from Apex, attend a rally for Elizabeth Warren at Broughton High School in Raleigh on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

4:10 p.m.: Ayanna Pressley joining Warren

The Warren campaign describes the Raleigh event as a town hall with Warren and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, one of the four first-term women members of Congress known as “the Squad.” It comes after the two shared the stage at Greensboro’s N.C. A&T University.

At A&T, Warren spoke to a mostly black audience of more than 400 people. Pressley, who is African American, has endorsed Warren. Pressley said Warren doesn’t pander to black audiences. She said her plans would benefit all Americans.

