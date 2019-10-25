Did colonists try to ‘ward off witches’ in North Carolina? Diggers find odd artifact

A team excavating a North Carolina site found metal that reflected a centuries-old superstition. jwillhelm@charlotteobserver.com

An archaeology team digging in Western North Carolina uncovered a mysterious object and grew curious, news outlets report.

The piece of metal was sticking up from the ground near a house at the remains of Fort San Juan, a Spanish colonial site in present-day Burke County, according to a Blue Ridge Public Radio story that aired Tuesday.

It turns out, that type of object was used to keep away bad spirits in the 15th and 16th centuries, WLOS reports.

David Moore, an archaeology professor at Warren Wilson College, “learned the Spaniards embedded iron into the fort as a way of protecting themselves from the Native American women who fed them,” according to the station.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A former resident had put the metal near the house’s framework in an attempt to “ward off witches,” Blue Ridge Public Radio reports.

“Many people think of native peoples being uncivilized, but here we have modern Europeans employing this kind of folklore to ward off magic,” Moore told the radio station.

For years, the professor has worked on dig projects in the area, which lies near Morganton and roughly 60 miles east of Asheville.

The historic location was “once known as Joara, one of the largest Native American towns in western North Carolina,” Warren Wilson College says. “Spanish soldiers establishing a route to Mexico arrived in 1567 and erected Fort San Juan.”

Native Americans eventually destroyed the fort, which left its mark on history as the “first inland European settlement in the interior of what is now the United States,” according to the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program website.

The fort’s modern-day location is called the Berry site after its current owners, according to Warren Wilson College.