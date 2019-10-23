Two North Carolina state troopers arrested in ticket-writing investigation

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has arrested two troopers after an investigation into ticketing irregularities in Harnett County.

According to a news release, former Trooper Jason Benson has been charged with five felony counts of obstruction of justice, five misdemeanor counts of failure to discharge duty and five misdemeanor counts of making a false return of process. Former Trooper Christopher Carter has been charged with two felony counts of obstruction of justice, two misdemeanor counts of failure to discharge duty and two misdemeanor counts of making a false return of process.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW