North Carolina man $5 million richer after buying $20 scratch-off lottery ticket

Buying a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket paid off for a North Carolina man.

Gabriel Campos from Willow Spring stopped at a Circle K store in Apex and picked up a $5,000,000 Fortune scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

That ticket won him $5 million, the lottery says.

Campos claimed his prize on Friday at the lottery headquarters, where he had a choice to get a lump sum of $3 million or “an annuity of 20 payments of $250,000,” the lottery says.

He chose the $3 million and, after taxes, took home $2,122,506, according to the lottery.

His win was the first top prize won in the game, which started in August, the lottery says.

Two top prizes and five prizes of $100,000 are still remaining, according to the lottery.