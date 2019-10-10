Missing 3-year-old girl in Greensboro found safe, reports say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 3-year-old girl abducted in Greensboro Thursday night has been found safe, according to multiple media outlets.

No details are available about how Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was found, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Greensboro Police said the child’s alleged abductor is a woman about 20 years old last seen heading northwest from 2411 Phillips Ave., which is a residential area in northeastern Greensboro near retail, restaurants and churches.

Fox8, a Triad TV station, said the girl had been playing at a playground Thursday afternoon in an apartment complex. Witnesses said the suspect “interacted with multiple children in what was defined as a suspicious way,” Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said at a Thursday afternoon news conference, Fox8 reports.

Police issued several surveillance photos of the woman on Thursday.

According to WXII, an NBC TV station in Greensboro, police are still searching for the suspect.

A press conference will be held at 10 p.m.

Ahlora is is about 2 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and black hair braided with multicolored beads, according to the NC Department of Public Safety’s AMBER Alert site. Ahlora was wearing a short-sleeved pink T-shirt, black jeans and white sandals.

The missing girl’s mom encouraged people to come forward, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

“Even if you don’t want to be known, or you don’t want to have your name or anything to do with it, you can always leave an anonymous tip to help us out, to help us find her and make sure she gets home safe,” Erica Lindiment said, according to the station.

Public safety officials described the woman, who may be involved in the girl’s abduction, as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 135 pounds with a short ponytail. She was wearing a black crop-top shirt, tiger-print pants with a yellow stripe and dark flip-flops, along with a gold necklace.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.