You (or your car) could appear in the new Jim & Tammy Faye flick filming in Charlotte

Parts of a Hollywood movie about Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker will be filmed in Charlotte, and a casting company has put out the call for extras.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” will feature “Spiderman” star Andrew Garfield and “Zero Dark Thirty” star Jessica Chastain, according to the casting agency and The Hollywood Reporter. The company looking for extras also cast background actors for scenes in “The Hunger Games,” “Homeland” and “Iron Man 3,” according to the Tona B. Dahlquist website.

The new movie will offer “an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall, and redemption of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker,” according to the Tona B. Dahlquist announcement. The film is an adaption of a documentary from 2000 with the same name, narrated by RuPaul.

Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker rose to fame on “The PTL Club” television show they hosted in the 1970s and ‘80s. They also built a Christian theme park, called Heritage USA, in Fort Mill, S.C., which attracted millions of people each year.

Their ministry fell apart in 1987, amid revelations of hush money being paid after Jim Bakker had a 15-minute tryst with young church secretary Jessica Hahn. PTL-related fraud later put Jim Bakker in federal prison for nearly five years. Tammy Faye died in 2007.

Interested in being an extra in the film?

Extras “of all ages and types” are needed for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” casting company officials posted on Facebook late Sunday. Filming in the Charlotte area is scheduled for November and December, and extras will be paid, the company says.

Submit two current photos of yourself — a close up and a full length — that can be taken with a cell phone camera. Include your name, phone, age, city, state, height, weight, clothing sizes and a description of any visible tattoos and piercings, according to the casting company.

Submissions should be sent to Charlottemovieextras@gmail.com. The heading should be your ethnicity, gender, age and city and state.

The casting agency says it is also looking for old cars from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s to use in the film. To submit your car for consideration, email a photo of your vehicle, its year, make and model as well as your name and phone number.

Michael Showalter of “The Big Sick” will direct the biopic about the Bakkers.