Another round of coastal flooding and beach erosion forecast on Outer Banks this week

A storm forming off the southeastern United States is expected to bring storm surge, flooding and beach erosion to the Outer Banks much of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning includes Ocracoke Island, which is still recovering from the devastating floods brought on by Hurricane Dorian last month.

“Rough surf, dangerous rip currents, beach erosion, ocean overwash and coastal flooding will be possible beginning late Wednesday and continuing into early this weekend,” according to the National Weather Service office based out of Morehead City.

There is a High Risk of dangerous Rip Currents today at area beaches. Also rough shore break of 4-7 ft & strong north to south long shore currents are expected. Unfortunately, these conditions should persist the entire week as a nearly stationary low churns off the east coast. pic.twitter.com/7W9Y9YPK7Q — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) October 8, 2019

“Minor sound side flooding will be possible for areas adjacent to the Southern Pamlico Sound, including the sound side of Southern Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. All coastal impacts will likely be prolonged for several days.”

Forecasters say beaches “north of Cape Hatteras will be most vulnerable to erosion and overwash, though Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout will also be a concern.”

The worsening conditions are linked to a system of showers and thunderstorms “between the southeastern coast of the United States and Bermuda,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system of low pressure is expected to linger through the later part of the week and possibly into the early weekend, experts predict.

“There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in track/strength of this low, though guidance continues to keep the westward trend towards the East Coast,” the NWS said Tuesday.

The system could worsen later in the week by developing subtropical storm characteristics, experts say. It has a 10 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm in the next 48 hours and a 30 percent chance in the next five days, officials said.

Ocracoke Island off North Carolina has spent the past month trying to clean up after Hurricane Dorian sent water crashing ashore from the Pamlico Sound. The storm is also blamed for creating dozens of new inlets at Cape Lookout National Seashore and damaging historic sites.

On Cedar Island, the flooding is blamed for killing 28 wild horses, which were swept off the island by “an 8-foot surge in water in just under an hour,” the Charlotte Observer reported last month.