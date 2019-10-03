Teen arrested in ‘random’ stabbing of 13-year-old on North Carolina hiking trail

The suspect was identified as Rider Gage Walther, 17, of Waxhaw, in Union County, officials said. Union County Sheriff's Office photo

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the “random” stabbing of a 13-year-old jogger on a hiking trail near the small town of Marvin, North Carolina, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The 13-year-old boy survived the Sept. 12 attack, but spent “several days” in a hospital, officials said in a press release.

The suspect was identified as Rider Gage Walther of Waxhaw, in Union County, officials said. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the release said.

Investigators did not identify the victim, “who was jogging on a neighborhood trail” in the Wedding Chase area when he was attacked around 7:15 p.m., officials said.

“After the victim circled the pond and was exiting along the trail, the suspect ran up behind him and stabbed him in the upper back area,” the press release said. “The victim ran to seek help and the suspect fled on foot. EMS transported the victim to Carolinas Medical Center (CMC-Main).”

The attack took place in a community 20 miles south of Charlotte where homes sell for half a million dollars or more, according to the Terra Vista Realty website. Weddington Chase is between the towns of Marvin and Waxhaw.

Walther is also suspected in a series of other crimes that “occurred over the last few months,” leading to additional charges, officials said.

Those charges include “injury to real property and injury to personal property in connection with graffiti markings discovered at several locations, including the running trail in Weddington Chase, Marvin Ridge High School and other locations,” officials said.

“Detectives and deputies have spent countless hours following leads, interviewing witnesses, canvassing the neighborhood and examining surveillance videos to ensure that all viable leads have been pursued,” according to the release.