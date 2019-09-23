Toddler in critical condition after being found in pool, Gaston County police say

Gaston County Police say the child was found around 11:20 am Saturday in a backyard pool at 1016 Holly Hills Drive in Gastonia. Street View image from December 2016. © 2019 Google

A 3-year-old child remained in critical condition at a Charlotte hospital Monday after being found “unresponsive” in a Gaston County pool over the weekend, according to Gaston County Police.

The child’s name and gender were not released.

Gaston County Police say the child was found around 11:20 am Saturday in a backyard pool at 1016 Holly Hills Drive, according to a release. The home is southwest of Gastonia, near Crowders Mountain State park.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK The Consumer Protection Safety Commission's "Pool Safely" initiative describes simple steps for parents to protect children from accidental drowning in swimming pools. According to the Commission, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional dea

“Immediate treatment began and the child was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center,” officials said in the release.

“Later, the child was transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, NC. As of early Monday morning, the child is listed in critical condition.”

An investigation of the incident is underway, police said.