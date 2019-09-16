NC Senate passes new political maps. Democrats are divided in their support.

Gerrymandering in North Carolina The News & Observer's Will Doran explains gerrymandering in North Carolina, which is the subject of a lawsuit in state court. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The News & Observer's Will Doran explains gerrymandering in North Carolina, which is the subject of a lawsuit in state court.

North Carolina’s new political maps took a key step forward Monday night when the Senate approved its maps, following the House vote Friday.

A panel of judges ruled this month that many of the districts used to elect members of the N.C. General Assembly were unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders. They gave the legislature until Wednesday to come up with new, fairer maps.

“We have drawn these maps without any consideration of partisan data,” Republican Sen. Ralph Hise of Spruce Pine, the top Senate redistricting official, told his colleagues Monday. “We have drawn this map without any consideration of racial data. ... And I would ask for your support.”

Now that both the House and Senate have passed their own maps, they will spend Tuesday and possibly Wednesday looking over the other chamber’s work. Several dozen people spoke at a public hearing Monday afternoon, but few suggested specific changes, so it’s unclear if any will be made between now and when the legislature sends the maps back to the judges for their opinion.

Raleigh Sen. Dan Blue, the top Democrat, vouched for the maps as well as Hise. Blue, a former N.C. Speaker of the House, has been involved in numerous redistricting efforts in past decades in North Carolina and was in the thick of this one as well.

“I think it was a remarkable experience, especially when you consider the current political climate,” he said.

Of the state Senate’s 50 members, 21 are Democrats. Most followed Blue’s lead and joined their Republican colleagues to support the new maps. But eight voted against the maps. A common refrain from the opponents was that they simply don’t think politicians should be able to draw their own maps in the first place.

“These are the fairest maps, and this was the fairest process, in North Carolina in my lifetime,” Charlotte Democratic Sen. Jeff Jackson said.

Still, Jackson said he was voting against the maps because “independent redistricting would look just like the process we just went through, except it wouldn’t be politicians doing it.”

Republicans and Democrats have rarely agreed on high-profile issues recently, culminating in a controversial budget veto override in the House last week that made national headlines. But Jackson said he wanted to credit his Senate Republican colleagues for the way the redistricting process played out.

“You did appear to me to be acting in good faith,” Jackson said. “And that’s remarkable in North Carolina, and you deserve recognition for that.”

Conservatives were largely silent on the House floor, with Hise the only Republican who spoke about the bill.

In a surprise development, Republican Sen. Dan Bishop of Charlotte voted against the maps, the lone Republican opponent, in his final vote at the legislature. Bishop recently won a special election for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and he did not explain why he voted no.

Two Democrats on the redistricting committee, where the map-making work happened on a video feed streamed live online, alluded to attempts by politicians to rig the new districts that they said they caught and shot down.

“I believe we shut down attempts to re-gerrymander districts,” said Charlotte Democratic Sen. Natasha Marcus.

Marcus voted for the maps. But voting against them was Guilford County Democrat Michael Garrett, who also spoke of lawmakers tweaking the lines — and had previously voiced displeasure with how his own district looks in the new maps.

The whole process underscores the need to reform the system in the future, taking redistricting power away from politicians and putting it in the hands of an outside commission, he said.

“The bias toward self-preservation can’t be taken out of this process because self-preservation is a human trait,” Garrett said. “And despite what some people might think of us, we are human.”

Hise, for his part, said the maps should satisfy the court.

And the process in general, he said, with the livestream and the ability for the public to watch and weigh in with their own comments, “quite frankly should be a national model.”