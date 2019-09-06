After Dorian, NC 9th District election gets more early voting. Here are the new hours.

Hurricane Dorian moving away from North Carolina coast after Cape Hatteras landfall Hurricane Dorian's made landfall over Cape Hatteras, NC, around 8:35 a.m. Friday morning, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is now moving northeast over the Atlantic, away from North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's made landfall over Cape Hatteras, NC, around 8:35 a.m. Friday morning, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is now moving northeast over the Atlantic, away from North Carolina.

Voters in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District will get a make-up day to vote early.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Friday announced that it has added early voting hours in four counties that closed early voting because of Hurricane Dorian. Bladen, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland counties will get additional early voting hours this weekend, board director Karen Brinson Bell announced on Friday.

“I have ordered affected counties in this district to open today and Saturday to make up for some of the missed hours of early voting and allow voters to same-day register if needed,” Bell said in a statement. “This is an important election, so we encourage all eligible voters to make their voices heard.”

The move comes after candidates in the race called for more early voting.

Republican Dan Bishop., Democrat Dan McCready, Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith are running for a seat left open after state officials found absentee ballot fraud in the 2018 election.

The early voting hours vary by county. Here are the updated hours provided by the elections board:

Bladen County

Friday: County Board of Elections office from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Tar Heel Municipal Building from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: County Board of Elections office from 8:30 a.m. to 7p.m.; Tar Heel Municipal Building from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cumberland County

Saturday: County Board of Elections office and East Regional Library from 8 a.m. to 2 p..m.

Robeson County

Friday: County Board of Elections office from 12 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.; All other one-stop sites from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: County Board of Elections office from 7am to 7 p.m.; All other one-stop sites from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m:

Scotland County

Saturday: County Board of Elections office from 7 a.m. to 7p.m.