North Carolina
Baby dies in a hot car in North Carolina shopping center, police say
Father of dead 3-year-old says her death could have been prevented
A baby was found dead in a hot car in a Pineville shopping center on Thursday, police said.
The 1-year-old boy was found in his child seat in a car in the McMullen Creek Market shopping center on Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported.
The boy’s mother works at a store in the center, according to WCCB. She realized she’d left the baby in the car as she was leaving the center, WSOC-TV reported.
A frantic 911 caller alerted police to the baby about 5 p.m., WCCB reported.
The baby’s mother was being interviewed at the Pineville Police Department. She was cooperating and was not under arrest, WBTV reported.
The baby is the second child to die in a hot car in North Carolina this year and the 37th nationwide, according to the non-profit Kids and Cars child safety organization. Nine-month-old Kaiden Logan died in a hot car in Winston-Salem on May 2, according to a news release by the organization.
This is a developing story.
Comments