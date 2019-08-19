UNC Chapel Hill will sell alcohol at football games at Kenan Stadium this fall

(l-r) N.C. State fans Anna Sossaman and Kayla Probst, are lost in a sea of Tar Heel fans including Keith Kinlaw (center) and his son Matthew Kinlaw (age 13) as they celebrate a fumble recovery by North Carolina in the first quarter on Saturday October 27, 2012 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Raise a glass, Tar Heel fans. UNC-Chapel Hill will start selling alcohol at football games this fall.

Fans can buy beer and wine at 20 concession stands at Kenan Stadium starting with the Sept. 7 home opener against Miami.

The decision came after “much research, consideration and consultation with University leadership,” UNC Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham said in a letter to 2019 football ticketholders Monday.

UNC is still finalizing operational details prioritizing safety, control and training. No alcohol will be allowed in the student section and fans can only buy one alcoholic beverage per transaction. Concession stands will start selling beer and wine 90 minutes before kickoff and stop at the beginning of the third quarter.

“We will closely monitor sales and the impact on our gameday atmosphere,” Cunningham said.

He said UNC is still considering serving alcohol at other Carolina sporting events and venues this year.

The proceeds from alcohol sales will go towards the Carolina Covenant financial aid program, the Faculty Excellence Program and an alcohol education program in coordination with the Office of Student Affairs, according to the university.

North Carolina’s public universities are deciding on whether to sell alcohol at their athletic events after the state legislature approved the sales this year.

Cunningham also mentioned the increasing prevalence of alcohol sales at college stadiums across the country over the last few years, including at NCAA championships and ACC tournaments.

“In recent seasons, many of you have expressed strong interest in having beer and wine sold at games, and the change in law allows us to move forward with this effort alongside many of our fellow state schools,” Cunningham said. “We know that there will be many different perspectives about this decision, and we believe this is another step in enhancing Carolina’s gameday experience for you.”

The schools allowing alcohol sales at athletic events:

UNC Chapel Hill

N.C. State

East Carolina

Appalachian State

UNC Wilmington

N.C. A&T

Wake Forest

UNC Charlotte is doing a one-year trial.

UNC Greensboro allows alcohol sales at off-campus events but not on campus.

UNC Asheville, N.C. Central, Western Carolina, Winston-Salem State, Elizabeth City State and Fayetteville State are still deciding.

UNC Pembroke and Duke University are not allowing alcohol sales at sports venues.