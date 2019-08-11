18-year-old killed and brother injured in shooting at North Carolina hotel, cops say

ShotSpotter Gunshot Detection - How Does It Work? Columbia Police Department Chief Skip Holbrook unveils a new system that pinpoints where a shot was fired and immediately sends that warning to officers and dispatchers. Here's how the ShotSpotter Gunshot Detection works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbia Police Department Chief Skip Holbrook unveils a new system that pinpoints where a shot was fired and immediately sends that warning to officers and dispatchers. Here's how the ShotSpotter Gunshot Detection works.

An 18-year-old was killed and his brother was critically injured in a shooting at a North Carolina hotel, media outlets report.

The brothers were found shot inside a hotel room at the Econo Lodge Hotel on Horner Boulevard in Sanford around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, according to WRAL.

Davion Orlando Newby, 18, was “pronounced dead at the scene,” WTVD reported, and his 19-year old brother, Rahki Orentheo Newby, was airlifted to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Sanford police at 919-777-1051, according to WNCN.

Sanford is about 50 miles from Raleigh.