SC police dog shot in April is ‘back in action’ after treatment at NC State

A South Carolina police dog won’t let an injury stop him from doing his job.

Kilo, a Marion County sheriff’s deputy K-9, was “mercilessly shot” after getting out of his enclosure in April and was rushed to North Carolina State University’s veterinary hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, The State reported in April.

But now, after surgery in Raleigh, Kilo is “back in action,” the Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit said Tuesday.

“You can barely see his scar and would never know he was tragically injured just a few months ago,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Kilo received a lot of support for his return to work.

“So happy to see K9 Kilo back doing what he loves,” one person commented on the Facebook post announcing his return.

“Welcome back K9 Kilo! So glad you’re doing so well,” another wrote. “You stay safe out there now!”