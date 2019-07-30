North Carolina
Yes, there are two tropical systems out there. What does that mean for the Carolinas?
A below-average hurricane season? A look at the names, early predictions for 2019
A tropical “disturbance” in the Atlantic Ocean has little chance of becoming a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center, but it could track up the East Coast and leave some unknowns for the Carolinas next week.
Disturbance 1, as it’s currently known, is a system of “disorganized showers and thunderstorms” moving generally toward Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.
Forecasters say it only has a 10% chance of turning into a tropical storm over the next five days. But “conditions could become marginally conducive for development by the weekend when the disturbance moves near Florida and northwestern Bahamas,” according to the Hurricane Center.
As of Tuesday morning, the forecast track puts the system somewhere south of the Carolinas, leaving question marks for what it could do next.
A second tropical system forecasters are tracking is still clear across the Atlantic, just off Africa. It has a slightly better chance of turning into a named storm, but those chances are still just 20% over the next five days.
The National Hurricane Center will be updating the forecasts several times a day. For the Carolinas, the path on Disturbance 1 will take shape in the coming days, so we will have to wait and see if it strengthens at all or falls apart like the last one.
Comments