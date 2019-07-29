As hacking concerns persist, elections board delays decision on new voting machines

Durham had to recount 94,000 ballots after 2016 election The Durham County Board of Elections had to recount about 94,000 ballots after problems with electronic poll books on Election Day forced voting to be extended in some Durham precincts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Durham County Board of Elections had to recount about 94,000 ballots after problems with electronic poll books on Election Day forced voting to be extended in some Durham precincts.

North Carolina election officials cited lingering concerns over election hacking in explaining why they again delayed certifying new voting machines for the 2020 elections Monday.

“Trust and confidence in the security of any voting system that we put in place in North Carolina is absolutely vital,” said Stella Anderson, the board member who proposed the delay Monday night.

The five-member board has a majority of Democrats, but the vote was bipartisan — and not without controversy.

Anderson and fellow Democrat Jeff Carmon voted with Republican member David Black to delay the decision. The board’s chairman, Democrat Bob Cordle, opposed the delay, as did Republican member Ken Raymond.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cordle and Raymond say the delay has them concerned about a time crunch. With Monday’s vote, a decision wouldn’t be made until at least mid-August, in order to provide the public ample notice of a new meeting.

The voting machines used in about a third of North Carolina’s counties will be certified at the end of this year. Cordle and Raymond said any further delays will harm the counties that need to figure out which new machines they want to use in 2020.

“We have counties that are looking at decertification of equipment,” Raymond said. “We have vendors who have been in this process several years and have run a virtual gauntlet. For us to continue to delay it, I think that’s not the right thing to do.”

But Carmon cited the Mueller Report’s section on 2016 election hacking by Russian spies, which has led officials to believe North Carolina was at least targeted, if not actually hacked.

Specifically, federal officials are investigating whether the software used to check in voters in Durham County in 2016 was hacked.

“This vote wasn’t taken lightly,” Carmon said. “Our state’s been in the news enough.”

Anderson, Black and Carmon want to add new language to the state’s rules specifying that any voting machines used in North Carolina “shall produce human-readable marks on a paper ballot.”

That’s in response to concerns raised by members of the public, including at a Sunday night meeting, that some of the machines in question would only produce a barcode printout — which most people wouldn’t be able to read to make sure that the touchscreen machine had correctly recorded their vote.

The News & Observer reported that the three companies seeking certifications produce paper ballots. But one, Election Systems & Software, has a touchscreen system as well, which raised concerns Sunday.

The delays affect about a third of the counties in North Carolina that don’t currently use paper ballots. All counties in the Triangle already use paper ballots, but voters in some of North Carolina’s largest cities, including Charlotte and Greensboro, use the paperless touchscreen ballots that are losing their certification at the end of the year.

Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, the North Carolina NAACP executive director, is from Guilford County and attended Monday’s meeting. He said afterward he considers the paperless machines to be “atrocities.” He is glad the state is making sure it takes every precaution in selecting a new machine.

Spearman said the delay doesn’t bother him since it’s being done to address cybersecurity concerns.

“I am significantly pleased with the vote of the board,” he said.

Lynn Bernstein, a Wake County resident who has advocated for paper ballots, said after the meeting that she agrees with the vote to delay the decision.

“It allows North Carolina to have the most secure elections in the United States,” she said.

But Cordle, the board chairman, told the board he is worried about what the delay means for local officials scrambling to make arrangements for 2020.

“I think the counties are going to be running into a real problem,” he said.