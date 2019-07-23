71-year-old shoots at disabled husband, says she wanted to kill ‘bastard,’ NC cops say

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

A 71-year-old North Carolina woman was arrested Saturday after she fired a gun at her disabled husband, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ann Cobb Hughes told deputies she “wanted to kill that bastard,” after firing a .357 Magnum revolver at her 67-year-old husband, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

The shooting happened after Hughes and her disabled husband fought, with the Sheriff’s Office calling it “a domestic altercation.”

After the fight, Hughes left their Beaufort home while her husband locked himself inside their bedroom, according to the Facebook post.

Hughes returned to the home, and when her husband refused to let her in the room, she fired a shot through the door with the powerful handgun, the Sheriff’s Office said.

She was taken to the Carteret County Jail, where she was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to the post. Hughes was released Monday after posting her $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear again in court on Aug. 2, the Sheriff’s Office said.

This is not the first disabled family member that Hughes is accused of attacking.

She was arrested in April for attacking her 91-year-old mother, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Hughes was charged with assault on a disabled person on April 7, and those charges are pending, according to the post.

