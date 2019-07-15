Dad who tried to save his kids off NC coast dies after being pulled from ocean, town says

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A father was trying to rescue his kids before he died off the North Carolina coast, officials say.

Johnny Lee Vann Jr., 35, was in Wrightsville Beach on Sunday when he saved “four of his seven children” from “rough waters,” WWAY reports.

Vann “experienced trouble,” and first responders pulled him out of the ocean, the town of Wrightsville Beach said in a news release.

Emergency crews couldn’t revive Vann, who lived in Durham, according to the release. Town officials say the incident was a “possible drowning.”

There have been at “least eight water-related deaths” in North Carolina this year, and the U.S. Coast Guard stopped its search for a 60-year-old man who went missing in water near the Outer Banks.

Dawn Vann, his wife, told WWAY “other children were rescued by responders and what appeared to be bystanders and lifeguards.”

Wrightsville Beach is about 10 miles east of Wilmington.