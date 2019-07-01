‘Security threat’ closes gate at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, officials say

Watch the 82nd Airborne drop from a plane in Pope Army Air Field, a part of Fort Bragg The 164th Airlift Squadron performs High Altitude Low Opening jumps over Pope Army Air Field. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 164th Airlift Squadron performs High Altitude Low Opening jumps over Pope Army Air Field.

A gate at Fort Bragg is closed due to a security threat, the Army base said Monday afternoon.

The All American Access Control Point closed Monday after Fort Bragg received a security threat at the gate, officials said in a news release. The gate will remain closed until further notice.

Officials did not release details about the threat, but ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported that possible explosives were found in a vehicle at the entrance.

Larry Dewey, a spokesperson for Fort Bragg, told ABC11 that a man in a truck came to the gate without identification and gave personnel multiple names, making them suspicious.

Officials found a “suspicious package in the truck” but are unsure what’s in it, he told ABC11.

The gate is located near the Fort Bragg Visitor Center. The All American Freeway is closed between the gate and I-295 and between the gate and Zabitosky, Gruber, and Honeycutt Roads and Knox Street, ABC11 reported.

Fort Bragg is in Cumberland County, about 70 miles south of Raleigh.