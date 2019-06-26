1 dead after single-engine plane crashes and breaks apart in NC field, officials say

Crews are responding to the scene of a North Carolina plane crash, officials say. The Wichita Eagle

A plane crash Wednesday in North Carolina left one person dead, officials say.

The single-engine aircraft went down at about 10:45 a.m. in Fairview, about 11 miles southeast of Asheville, WLOS reports.

On-scene photos and video from WYFF appear to show emergency crews responding to a field containing debris from the crash.

Jerry VeHaun of Buncombe County Emergency Services says he doesn’t know the condition of the second person who was on the plane, according to WJZY.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

