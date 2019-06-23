Get ready to sweat: The first full week of summer is going to be hot in the Carolinas

Quick tips for heat safety The California Office of Emergency Services warns of heat wave dangers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California Office of Emergency Services warns of heat wave dangers.

Get ready for a blazing hot and humid first full week of summer in the Carolinas

Sunday’s cooler temperatures will be short-lived, as highs will be in the 90s for most of North Carolina and South Carolina starting Monday and continuing through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

It also looks like it’s going to be dry, with low chances of rain, according to the NWS.

On top of that, it will be uncomfortably humid out, with dew points in the low 70s on Monday and mid 60s to low 70s further into the week, the NWS reports.

Dew point refers to the amount of moisture in the air, and the higher it is, the muggier it will feel, according to the NWS.

But this heat isn’t out of the ordinary for this time of year, as the average highs for June in North Carolina and South Carolina are in the high 80s to low 90s, according to U.S. Climate Data.