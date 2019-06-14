NC teenage shark attack victim faces long road to recovery

A message from shark attack victim Paige Winter Paige Winter, 17, lost part of her left leg and had her hands damaged when a shark bit her at Atlantic Beach on June 2, 2019. She is recovering at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Paige Winter, 17, lost part of her left leg and had her hands damaged when a shark bit her at Atlantic Beach on June 2, 2019. She is recovering at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.

Twelve days after Paige Winter nearly lost her life in a shark attack in waist-deep waters on Atlantic Beach, her father and doctors on Friday shared the harrowing account of her survival and detailed the long road ahead in her recovery.

Winter, 17, was attacked on June 2, and has been hospitalized since then at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. She lost part of her left leg in the attack, and also suffered severe injuries to both of her hands while she fought to free herself from the shark’s grasp. In front of rows of cameras in a crowded press conference room on Friday, Paige’s doctors said that she faces six months to a year of rehabilitation.

In the coming days, she will be fitted for a prosthetic for her leg and begin to learn how to walk again. Winter’s doctors and her father, Charlie Winter, attributed her survival to a quick response and a confluence of factors that combined to give her a chance to live.

For one, Charlie Winter happened to be in the water when the shark pulled his daughter underneath. He immediately began punching the animal.

“It was a big shark,” he said, “... and it had a big eye, just staring at you. And I immediately just started to hit it.”

His daughter suffered substantial blood loss. He pulled Paige to the shore, where he said groups of strangers helped slow the bleeding. One person, he said, walked past and happened to have a belt, and Winter, a paramedic, used that belt as a tourniquet helped Paige survive.

All the while, Winter said, he kept telling his daughter that he loved her. The one thought that repeated in his mind, he said, was “that’s the last time I was going to see her.”

At the hospital, doctors and a surgical team rushed to save Paige. They made a quick decision to amputate part of her left leg. She lost the ring and pinky fingers on her left hand.

Winter, a junior at New Bern High, recorded a statement that was played at the press conference. In the video, she said she’s the “same old Paigey.”

She said she’d still be able to walk, and write, and spoke of her challenges ahead.

“I think I can transform this into something good for me, and good for sharks, and good for the environment,” said Paige, described by her father as animal lover. “… Sharks are still good people, and that’s just the truth.”

Check back for more on this developing story.