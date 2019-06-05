Feds will investigate whether Russia hacked Durham election software in 2016

Responding to the Mueller report, North Carolina officials want assurances that state voting software was not hacked by Russian spies in 2016. News & Observer file photo

North Carolina officials have never been able to fully answer why voting software in Durham County went haywire on Election Day in 2016.

Now, armed with new evidence that Russian hackers targeted the company that provided that software federal officials from the Department of Homeland Security will help the state figure out what happened.

“We appreciate the Department of Homeland Security’s willingness to make this a priority so the lingering questions from 2016 can be addressed in advance of 2020,” said Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, in a written statement to the News & Observer Wednesday morning.

The Washington Post first reported on Homeland Security’s planned analysis.

Brinson Bell took the helm at the agency earlier this week, replacing former executive director Kim Strach. State lawmakers also planned to hold a committee meeting with Brinson Bell on Wednesday afternoon, giving them an opportunity to ask about the potential hacking issues.

State officials have long said that they believe the 2016 issues in Durham were probably caused by mistakes made by local poll workers, not Russian hackers. On Election Day at numerous sites in Durham, computer glitches caused long lines and may have led to people showing up to the polls but then having to leave without voting.

But the state never had the technical abilities to perform a full analysis, the News & Observer previously reported. So after the Mueller report indicated Russian hackers had targeted the same company whose software gave Durham troubles in 2016, the N.C. Board of Elections renewed its efforts to resolve some unanswered questions.

The Mueller report didn’t mention Durham or North Carolina specifically, although it did mention an unnamed Florida county as being hacked, and Florida officials have since confirmed that.

North Carolina elections officials sent a letter to the company in question, Florida-based VR Systems, in April shortly after the Mueller report became public. The company responded that while it believes Russian hackers did attempt to break into its systems, it does not believe they were successful.

“VR Systems has never been informed by anyone (Homeland Security, NSA, etc) their software or systems have ever been compromised or ‘hacked,’” a Raleigh-based lawyer for the company, Michael Weisel, wrote in an email to the N&O.

He later responded with a formal letter to state officials, saying: “There is no causal link between the attempted hack into VR Systems, and the apparent access to one Florida county government from a separate spearphishing attack.”

But now federal investigators will lend their own technical expertise to state officials who are trying to confirm what happened in Durham.

“Neither the State Board nor the Durham County Board of Elections has any evidence that outside interference played a role in the e-pollbook issues,” sat Pat Gannon, a spokesman for the state elections board, in an email. “However, the State Board does not have the technical expertise to forensically examine the laptops to definitively rule that out as a cause.”

Similarly, DHS spokeswoman Sarah Sendeck said Wednesday that her agency also doesn’t currently believe Russian hackers were responsible for Durham’s problems in 2016. But they can’t yet rule it out, either.

“This support may help to provide a better understanding of previous issues and help to secure the 2020 election,” Sendeck said. “DHS has no information that there is any previous or ongoing issues regarding election systems in the state of North Carolina and all services are being provided in a proactive manner at the request of the state.”