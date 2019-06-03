Red wolves are endangered. But these pups at a Durham museum are having a blast.

Six new red wolf pups begin to explore their habitat This week at the Museum of Life and Science, six-week-old endangered red wolf pups begin to emerge from their den and become more adventurous. It brings the total number of wolves in the habitat to 10, spanning three generations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This week at the Museum of Life and Science, six-week-old endangered red wolf pups begin to emerge from their den and become more adventurous. It brings the total number of wolves in the habitat to 10, spanning three generations.

The red wolf babies at the Museum of Life and Science are clearly having a lot of fun.

The six-week-old pups join a family of 10 wolves at the Durham museum. One day in May, they were seen climbing, “wrestling, and playing tug-of-war with mom’s tail,” according to a Facebook post.

The newborns have been exploring their habitat at the museum, which has cameras allowing visitors to get a glimpse of the “critically endangered” species, its website says.

“When you only have 230 animals and you make six more here that says a lot,” said Sherry Samuels, animal department director.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Red wolves were common before populations dwindled “as a result of intensive predator control programs and the degradation and alteration of the species’ habitat,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says.

Now, a few dozen of the animals are in eastern North Carolina, according to the service.

To learn about the local wolf pack and other animal groups, the Museum of Life and Science offers a rotating set of Meet the Keeper events, its website says.