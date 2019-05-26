Man on vacation dies after he, wife are swept away by Outer Banks riptide, NC cops say

Be wary of these NC natural wonders Find out what potential dangers you should watch out for in North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Find out what potential dangers you should watch out for in North Carolina.

A Virginia man visiting North Carolina for the Memorial Day holiday weekend was killed after he and his wife were swept out to sea by a rip current at an Outer Banks beach, police said.

The Southern Shores Police Department said John Albright died after being pulled from the ocean just after noon Saturday, WRAL reported.

Witnesses said the 68-year-old Blacksburg, Virginia, man and his wife were caught in a rip current, according to WAVY.

Albright’s wife, who escaped without injuries, returned to the ocean and tried to rescue her husband “who was further out in the water,” but was not able to pull him from the surf, per WDBJ.

When bystanders got Albright to the beach, he was unresponsive and CPR failed to revive him, OBX Today reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WTKR.

Police said the couple owned a home in Southern Shores, where a “moderate risk” for rip tide remained Sunday and for all of the Outer Banks, per WRAL.

Prior to this, seven water-related deaths have been reported in eastern North Carolina this year, according to WCTI.

