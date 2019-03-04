Dancing fake cop smashes nightclub mirror after seeing her reflection, NC police say

A Myrtle Beach woman was dancing at a nightclub early Sunday morning when she punched a mirror and caused about $1,600 in damage, according to police in North Carolina.
Christa Anstett, 28, was in Ibiza Nightclub in Wilmington and “bumped into a mirror,” WWAY reports.
“When she turned to face what she bumped into, she saw her reflection and then punched the mirror,” Wilmington police spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron told McClatchy in an interview.
Though some media outlets used other spellings, Dandron confirmed Monday the woman’s name is Christa Anstett.
Police and New Hanover County sheriff’s deputies came to the nightclub and said Anstett showed a badge from Coastal Carolina University’s public safety department, WECT reports.
“Upon further investigation, officers determined she was not supposed to be in possession of the badge and seized it from her,” Dandron told the station.
Anstett then showed aggression toward officers, the Star News wrote.
She was charged with damaging property, impersonating an officer, and resisting an officer, according to the police department. She was not in jail as of Monday, records show.
