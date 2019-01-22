North Carolina

Missing 3-year-old never returned to grandmother’s house with other kids, NC cops say

By Noah Feit

January 22, 2019 11:15 PM

Casey Hathaway is a missing 3-year-old last seen in Ernul, N.C.
A search is underway in North Carolina for a missing 3-year-old boy who never returned to his grandmother’s house after playing outside Tuesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said in a WCTI report.

Casey Hathaway was reported missing around 1:45 p.m. in Ernul, according to the Facebook page Never Forget Me. Ernul is located close to the North Carolina coast, not far from New Bern.

Casey was playing with a group of kids, two of which returned to his grandmother’s home, thencbeat.com reported.

After an unsuccessful 45-minute search in the “rural, wooded area,” Casey’s family called 911, according to Never Forget Me.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said Casey “is not wearing winter clothing,” and is “unprotected from the elements as it gets colder,” per WCTI.

Casey is described as “3-feet tall, with strawberry blonde hair and was last seen wearing a blue coat and dark colored pants,” Never Forget Me reported.

The FBI is also searching for the 3-year-old, along with the “Craven County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. State Highway Patrol, New Bern Police Department, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office K9’s, NC Wildlife Resources, and the SBI,” according to thencbeat.com.

