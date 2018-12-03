An energy drink made of meth, lemonade and gas? It’s fake, say Gaston County Police

Reports of a Gaston County man’s “energy drink” made of lemonade, gas and meth have become a social media sensation this week — but the story is fake, says the Gaston County Police department.
The post appeared Dec. 1 on a satiric Facebook page called DrunkCyclist.com, and it has since been shared tens of thousands of times, including posts by DUI Checkpoint NC and Busted Locals.
In the latter case, the post was shared nearly 40,000 times and inspired 11,000 comments, like:
“The fact that people actually purchased home made energy drink from that man is beyond me,” responded Tony on the Busted Locals Facebook page.
According to the original post, 62-year-old Jasper Smith was arrested Friday by a Gaston County drug task force “on felony charges of manufacturing and distributing homemade ‘energy drinks’ containing the powerful stimulate methamphetamine.”
The arrest was made after deputies raided his home near Chapel Grove and police found 25 two-liter bottles of Smith’s “energy drink,” which tested positive for methamphetamine, says the post.
“Smith came under suspicion when he sold four bottles to several Hunter Huss High School girls, who hours later were checked into Gaston Memorial Hospital with internal bleeding,” says the post.
Jasper later insisted the drink was “just lemonade, caffeine, sugar and a couple drops of gasoline,” according to the report.
The Charlotte Observer asked the Gaston County Police about the story and was by told by Capt. C.J. Rosselle that it’s “just plain fake.”
In fact, different versions of it have appeared on Facebook in recent days, claiming the same arrest was made in other states, including one arrest in Boone County, West Virginia.
Comments