Tornado confirmed near Elm City; some damage reported

As North Carolina continued to feel the prolonged effects of Florence, a confirmed tornado was reported over Elm City, about 8 miles southwest of Rocky Mount, about 7 a.m. Monday.
The weather service said Wilson County emergency officials reported trees and power lines down in the Elm City area and some damaged buildings.
Widespread flooding also was reported in the Wilson area, the weather service said.
In Orange County, about seven people in Camelot Village near Bolin Creek voluntarily evacuated around 12:30 a.m. Monday after firefighters visited the community and warned of the rising creek water, said Ran Northam, Chapel Hill police spokesman. Firefighters were back on the scene about 7:30 a.m.
While some at Camelot Village did evacuate late last week, Northam said, it appeared they returned after they thought the threat had passed.
In addition, Umstead Drive in Chapel Hill was closed due to flooding, Northam said.
“Any low lying areas we are having issues,” he said. “I am seeing rates of 3 and half inches per hour.”
At 7:30 a.m., the National Weather Service issued issued a tornado warning for Durham County and eastern Orange County. But those were discontinued before 8 a.m.
In Durham, police said in a Twitter post that flooding had closed Interstate 85 near Cole Mill Road and sections of Fayetteville Street and East Weaver Street.
Chatham County reported that numerous roads were impassible because of flooding Monday morning.
Shortly before 6 a.m., Wayne County officials also reported a tornado had damaged trees in an area north of Goldsboro.
Late Sunday and early Monday, Randolph County emergency officials said crews had rescued people from three vehicles trapped by flood waters, and several people were helped out of flooded homes.
